Akwatia needs Effective Representation – Daakye

A leading contender in the upcoming parliamentary primaries in the Akwatia Constituency of the governing New Patriotic Party, Nana Obeng-Danquah aka Daakye, said the constituency is crying for a strong voice to represent the people to champion for their development needs.

The aspirant, formerly a reporter with the Statesman newspaper, told the media after filing his nomination that he was most qualified to offer that effective representation for the constituency to get its share of the national cake.

He opined that Akwatia was hugely lagging in infrastructure development and projects even under NPP government because of the lack of strong leadership and representation. “As a journalist, I seek to offer effective representation to advocate for infrastructure projects, I have the skills and ability to market the Akwatia Constituency,” he stated.

Obeng- Danquah,who is seen as the unifier, reiterated that without unity within the constituency as far as NPP was concerned, it will be difficult to recapture the Akwatia seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress.

According to him, unity is key if NPP wants to recapture the seat, and entreated the party people at all levels to listen to what is happening on the ground. Akwatia NPP constituency is sharply divided along two factions which started from the conduct of the 2020 parliamentary primaries.

The aspirant, known in media circles as Castro, appealed to the delegates to vote wisely and not to repeat the past mistake, and assured them that they would be considered first in all opportunities that would be available. “Let us unite to break the eight, let us win together,” he said.