Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery unveils economic empowerment project for members

The Akyem Abuakwa Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) has unveiled an economic empowerment project to help transform the economic lives of its members.

Under the project, the Presbytery is expected to supply 30,000 oil palm seedlings each year for three consecutive years to members free of charge.

Rev Dr Seth Kissi, Presbytery Chairperson, said a survey has shown that church members throughout the Presbytery have more than 1,500 acres of land put together, available for the plantation and that would require about 90,000 seedlings.

Already, three sites at Begoro, Apedwa, and New Abirem have been designated for nursing oil palm seedlings, while an order for the first 30,000 oil palm nuts has been made from the Oil palm Research Institute at Akyem-Kusi to start nursery by October 2021.

He said, “This economic project was initiated because the congregations in this Presbytery are scattered in rural communities and we hope that by doing so they will have better living conditions as well as be able to contribute to the church and society’s development.”

Rev Kissi indicated that the only condition attached to the supply of the seedlings was that any beneficiary must show proof of available land to ensure that it would not be sold to the public.

Earlier, a 100,000 endowment fund to cater for the welfare of Church agents including Ministers and Catechists had also been launched.

The Presbytery Chairperson described the economic project as a model which would significantly give back to members who support the ministry.

He called on members of PCG living and working outside the Presbytery and all who believed in the economic empowerment of people in rural communities to help make the project a success.