Akyem Abuakwa State Launches Okyenhene’s 25th Anniversary

Thousands of natives of the Akyem Abuakwa State, friends and well-wishers of the Okyenhene Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori are expected to visit the Akyem Abuakwa traditional area between May 2024 to December 2024 as the Okyenhene celebrates his 25th Anniversary of the accession to the Ofori Panin Stool.

The Okyenhene’s silver jubilee celebration is under the theme: 25 Years of Sustainable Leadership and Service to Humanity.

Addressing the Media at a Press launch of the 25th Anniversary celebration in Kyebi, Twafohene Okatakyie Boakye Danquah espoused the achievement of Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori and described him as a Paragon of innovative traditional leadership with few rivals.

He said Leadership is the most fundamental and critical aspect of all endeavors and the transformative essence of ideas, experience, practice, endurance, and innovation.

These unfortunately however are rare qualities in human social experience. We in our experience have found a gem in the garden of thorns whose exemplary leadership needs to be applauded and celebrated.

This has informed the theme of the Silver Jubilee celebration: ‘Sustainable Leadership And Service To Humanity’

Osagyefuo in his twenty-five-year journey has bequeathed a legacy unmatched in the annals of traditional leadership specifically to meet the demands of modernity.

By the turn of the twenty-first century, the institution of Chieftaincy had to adapt itself to meet the demands and challenges of our people. Policies and programs designed by bureaucrats lacked the involvement of traditional leaders who are intrinsically integrated into the daily lives of the local people and have intricate knowledge of their lives, needs, and circumstances.

Eastern Region was confronted with many developmental challenges. Okyeman wore the unenviable tag of the poorest performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) despite significant public, investment. This had its roots in the growing social crises of truancy, the increase in school dropout rate, the surge of teenage pregnancy, and the spread of HIV.

Nananom led by the Osagyefuo had to step in, often in the necessary deviation from outmoded cultural limitations to address the HIV menace and teenage pregnancy as a first step.

Osagyefuo launched a successful advocacy for increased funding and rekindled the interest and involvement of parents in their children’s education. Today the impressive strides we have made in terms of rapid reduction in school dropout rate, reduction in the incidence of teenage pregnancy, and decrease in reported cases of HIV infections is a tribute to Osagyefuo’s exemplary leadership and advocacy.

This cannot be said only for basic education but also for secondary and higher education over the last two and a half decades.

Under his leadership, ten Basic Education Schools, christened, the Amoatia Ofori Panin Model Schools, have been established in ten locations within Okyeman to complement the efforts of the Government in the education sector.

About higher education, it will be important to mention that the University College of Agriculture, Environment, and Science (UCAES) situated at Bonsu established by the Osagyefuo, despite earlier challenges, is growing to become a first-class destination for agriculture and ecological studies.

Distinguished Invited Guest, Okyeman is noted worldwide for its flora and unique fauna.

The establishment of the UCAES is the cumulative result of the personal fidelity of the Osagyefuo in the forest Okyeman Agenda, in particular, the world-acclaimed Atiwa Forest which is not only a home to diverse and rare species of mammals, birds, and butterflies but more importantly it serves as an ecological backbone for several water bodies in the Eastern and Accra plains.

Forest provides for the game, ecotourism, traditional medicine, and sustainable commercial agriculture.

It is by this conviction that on several occasions the Osagyefuo has initiated fruitful deliberations with the then Prince Charles now King Charles II Rainforest Project and other renowned Conservationist Institutions across the world.

Measures to stem the tide of climate change and global warming. The Okyenhene is a world-acclaimed conservationist.

At this juncture, it is to be noted that Osagyefuo could not have achieved this without restoring social order and public peace through the speedy and effective resolution of Chieftaincy disputes not only as Okyenhene but also during his duty tour as President of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.

The Okyenhene is a paragon of innovative traditional leadership with few rivals. His record represents an example of the unlimited positive possibilities chieftaincy can play in the struggle for national development and eradicating the scourge of youth unemployment and destitution by sustainable exploitation of Ghana’s abundant natural resources.

The historic fraternal conviviality, unity, and peace between Okyeman and other Kingdoms that have characterized the 25-year reign of the Okyenhene count as one of his most glorifying achievements.

Okyeman stands today as the most emblematic of Ghana’s national aspirations, struggles, and feats of accomplishment.

The Twafohene Okatakyie Boakye Danquah runs through the various programs and activities outlined to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the Okyenhene

1. Adonten Divisional Durbar, Kukurantumi – Friday, May 31, 2024

2. An Agenda For 1 Million Tree Planting Exercise As Part Of The Green Ghana Project – Launch Of The One Student One Tree Project In Conjunction With The Plantations Development Fund – Monday, June 3, 2024

3. Benkum Divisional Durbar, Begoro – Friday, June 21, 2024

4. Grand Ohum Durbar, Kyebi – Saturday, July 20, 2024

5. Nifa Divisional Durbar, Asiakwa, Asiakwa – Friday, August 16, 2024

6. Oseawuo Divisional Durbar, Wankyi – Friday, September 20, 2024

7. Gyase/Kwaben Divisional Durbar – Friday, September 27, 2024

8. Asona Family Reunion – Friday, October 4, 2024

9. 25th Anniversary Football Gala – Saturday, October 5, 2024

10. Okyeman Congress and Awards Night – Saturday, October 19, 2024

11. Okyeman Fun And Food Fair At Community Center – Saturday, November 23, 2024

12. Golf Tournament – Saturday, November 30, 2024

13. Non-Denominational Birthday Thanksgiving Service – Saturday, December 14, 2024

14. Mega Musical Concert At The Kyebi Community Center – Saturday Evening, December 14, 2024

15. Children’s Party – Saturday 28 December, 2024

It is expected that this occasion will act as a springboard for broader and deeper cooperation to secure an assured future of prosperity and progress for Okyeman and Ghana.