Source: Bretuoba Nana Kwame Marfo

Akyem Adjobue: Diasporan Humanitarians Commission Health Facility

Nana Akyenteng Owusu and the Akyem Adjobue citizens who live in the United States of America (USA) constructed and commissioned a 3-bedroom admission block and a weighing center at Akyem Adjobue.

The donation of the health facility will improve service delivery at Akyem Adjobue.

The Chief thanked the Adjobue donors and pleaded with more diasporans to visit home and contribute to their town’s physical and socio-economic development.

The Chief also wants the citizens to organize homecoming every year to attract several citizens abroad to visit Akyem Adjobue.

Mr. Obeng Boateng, District Promotion Officer at the Akyemansa Health Directorate, thanked the Adjobue citizens residing in the USA for their kind donation and appealed to other stakeholders within the District and beyond to support the community with infrastructural development.