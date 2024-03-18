Akyem Akokoaso Welcomes New Chief

Source: Samuel Atta Marfo, Akyem Akokoaso

Nana Asare Bediako Ababio III has been installed and outdoored as the new Chief of Akyem Akokoaso in the Akyemansa District of the Eastern Region.

The colourful event drew hundreds of citizens, well-wishers, and dignitaries from all walks of life who described the event as one of the sure ways of portraying the rich cultural heritage of the people of the area.

The event which took place at the Akyem Akokoaso Presbyterian School Park, was full of joy and merry-making as the country marks Ghana’s month of March.

In his coronation address, Nana Asare Bediako Ababio III pledged to promote unity, peace, and development in the Akyem Akokoaso community.

He also announced a vision of building an ultra-modern palace that would house an Information, Communication, and Technology (ICT) centre for the benefit of all students and the entire township.

Nana Asare Bediako Ababio III pledged his commitment to collaborate with the government to properly regulate the mining site in the community instead of turning it into what he described as a ‘Chinese mining site’.

The new Chief gave the assurance that the community’s challenges such as water, place of convenience, market, community centre, and school infrastructural issues would seriously be on his agenda and called for support and cooperation from all and sundry towards the realization of these objectives.

Obrempong Gyamfi Sarfo Kyere, Kotoku Traditional Council Krontihene, and Sodaahene of Akyem Oda advised the youth and the people of Akyem Akokoaso to help the new chief in everything that he does.

Obrempong Akwasi Amoh Kyeretwie of the Kyase Division of the Kotoku Traditional Council and the Chief of New Abirem was the Chairman of the programme. He told the new Chief of Akyem Akokoaso, Nana Asare Bediako Ababio III to lead efforts to ensure that the idea of community mining takes root at Akyem Akokoaso for the teaming youth to get work to do.

He supported the construction of the state-of-the-art-storey building with 150 bags of cement.