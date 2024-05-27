Akyem Chiefs Call For DCE’s Head Over Galamsey Activities

The name of the Birim North District Chief Executive, Hon Remond Nana Damptey, came up during a press conference organized by the Akyem Kotoku State on Wednesday 22 May 2024 at the Kotoku Palace in Akim Oda.

In a rather tense and charged atmosphere with all the Chiefs and Elders of the State clad in red and black cloths, Hon Remond Nana Damptey was pinpointed without equivocation as the man behind several Galamsey operations in the Ntronang enclave and other Kotoku towns in the Birim North District.

To bolster the claims of the Chiefs, pictures of one of his Galamsey sites by the roadside of the Ntronang town which is visible to commuters who ply the Ayirebi Ntronang Abirem road, were circulated for the public to catch a glimpse of his dark enterprises.

Briefing the Press, Nana Asiedu Akora, Ntronanghene, stressed: “The DCE continues to undertake his Galamsey operations undeterred. He is sponsoring several hundreds of laborers at different sites in the Ntronang enclave and his activities are causing great damage to rivers and lands”.

He further hinted: “ Every attempt to whip Hon Damptey in-line has failed. He doesn’t respect Traditional Authority and does not listen to calls by Ntronang residents to stop the environmental degradation”.

Nana Asiedu Akora recalled: “ Quite recently, Hon Damptey came to a function in Ntronang. As soon as he grabbed the microphone to speak, the youth of Ntronang who consider Damptey’s Galamsey activities destructive to their rivers and lands, began shouting at him and later resolved to charge towards him. But for the timely intervention of Police officers at the program, the event would have been bloody”.

Hon Remond Nana Damptey, described as rude, disrespectful, and snobbish by a cross-section of the Chiefs, has consistently refused to honor verbal and written invitations to meet the Chiefs and Elders of the Akyem Kotoku State.

The Chiefs and Elders of the Akyem Kotoku State thus unanimously called for the immediate removal of Hon Remond Nana Damptey from Office and further threatened to show President Nana Akufo-Addo and his NPP Government red flags should he delay in ousting Hon Damptey from Office.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo continues to condemn Galamsey operations and channel millions of cedis into fighting against it. However, some of his henchmen are allegedly at the forefront of the illegal mining activities.