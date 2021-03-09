Akyem Oda-based Division One club Kotoku Royals FC is leaving no stone unturned in their quest to book the only qualification spot in the ongoing zone three National Division One League.

The Oda team is currently lying third on the zone three league table with 23 points after playing eleven matches, behind league leaders Accra Lions FC who have 27 points and second position Tema Youth with 25 points.

Speaking to the GNA Sports in an interview, Mr. Nassam Yakubu, Goalkeepers Coach of Kotuku Royals FC, said the intention of the technical team was linked with that of the owner of the club to qualify the team to play in the premier league.

He said the technical team was not looking at the winning aspect alone, but also developing the players to become marketable.

So far, he said, what the technical team has resorted to doing was getting the desired results to play according to the philosophy of the team, but not to play to the gallery.

Mr. Yakubu urged the teaming fans of the club and the whole of Akyem to continue rallying their support behind the team, adding that at certain times things would be tough, “because every team in the Division One is well prepared and poised for a qualification spot to the premier league, therefore matches can’t be won easily”.

Should the team fail to qualify to the premier league, he said, they would be disappointed, however, the technical team would have to go back to the drawing board and prepare adequately for the next season.

Mr. Ebenezer Brempong, a resident of Oda and a football fan said should Kotoku Royals defy all odds and qualify to play in the premier league next season, they were going to rally behind the team and give them their full support to excel because they have brought honour to the people of Akyem.