Akyem Mafias Accused of Sabotaging McDan

A press conference was held in Accra on January 4, 2025, where the Coalition of GaDangme Pressure Groups addressed the media on the alleged sabotage of McDan’s Aviation by the Akyem Mafias.

The group condemned the unfair treatment of McDan, a renowned Ghanaian businessman, who they claim is being targeted for his legitimate business endeavors.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the convenor, Jonathan Nii Akrong stated unequivocally that the shutdown of McDan’s Aviation on two occasions is linked to the Akyem Mafias’ alleged plot to take over the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

They claim that President Nana Addo’s family and friends are behind the move to sabotage McDan’s business and pave the way for their own aviation business at KIA.

The group cited the Agyapadie Book, which allegedly outlines the Akyem Mafias’ plan to control Ghana’s state institutions, including KIA. They accused President Nana Addo’s government of being behind the plot, citing the removal of Mr. Yaw Kwakwa, the former Managing Director of GACL, and the appointment of the President’s relative to the position.

According to the convenor, It is exceedingly frightening and blood-curdling to know that the shutting down of McDan’s Aviation on the two occasions it happened were tightly connected to one of those satanic agendas conspicuously stated in that diabolical Agyapadie Book on page 4, paragraph 3, from line 5. Those Akyem Mafias had long planned to take over Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport (KIA) and it seems McDan’s innocent business projects is standing in their way! According to the narrative in the Agyapadie Book, KIA workers resisted the latter’s move in their phase 1 which was the first term of President Nana Addo. However, the Akyem Mafias were determined to realize that agenda in their phase 2 era which was the second term of HE Nana Addo-Dankwa Akuffo Addo, however close it may be to his end of term!

To achieve that evil agenda, the statement added “they had to get rid of Mr Yaw Kwakwa, the then GACL’s Managing Director, and place H.E. Nana Addo’s relative there so that they could take over the supervisory role of KIA, a move that would open the floodgates of their evil machinations and the perpetuation of their corrupt practices against Mother Ghana”

Speaking further, Mr Akrong emphasized that getting rid of McDan’s Aviation is calculated at entrenching their prospects of taking over KIA since the president’s family and friends could commence their own Aviation business among other businesses they have established at KIA.

Fortunately for them, the first shutdown of McDAN Aviation created some public hue and cry, especially from the GaDaŋmes because our own, Dr. Daniel Nii Nshia McKorley was affected; The Akyem Mafias consequently grabbed that opportunity and purportedly fired Mr. Yaw Kwakwa, the then MD. That is how wicked and atrocious Nana Addo and his Akyem Mafias-led government could be.

The Coalition of GaDangme Pressure Groups has given the Akyem Mafias an ultimatum to allow McDan Aviation to resume operations by January 5, 2025. If not, they threaten to lock down President Nana Addo’s residence at Nima and ensure that no relative of the President, including himself, has peace on Ga land.

The group encouraged McDan to fight for his rights and those of the good people of Ghana.

By Kingsley Asiedu