AstraZeneca vaccinations

Staff of Salvation Army Senior High School (SHS) in Akyem Wenchi in the Denkyembour District of Eastern Region have taken the COVID-19 jab in the nationwide vaccination exercise.

Mr Isaac Owusu Agyeman, Headmaster of Salvation Army SHS, expressed appreciation to both teaching and non-teaching staff for enthusiastically taking the COVID-19 vaccine jab.

He said the dreadful disease was contagious and therefore called on every Ghanaian to get vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccination exercise in the Salvation Army Senior High School at Akyem Wenchi started on Monday as part of the national exercise to stem the spread of the virus that broke out in Ghana in March 2020.

Mr Agyeman reminded Ghanaians to comply with the COVID-19 protocols of washing hands with soap under running water, using hand sanitiser frequently, wearing a nose mask and ensuring social distancing.

Mr Kwame Asante Agyakwa, a tutor of the school, after taking the jab, urged his colleagues in other schools to get involved in the exercise.

