Akyemansa Youth Wing Pick NDC Parliamentary Forms for Evans Sarfo Adu

The National Democratic Youth Wing of Akyemansa District in Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency in the Eastern Region will pick the Parliamentary nomination forms for Dr Evans Sarfo Adu to wrestle the Ofoase Ayirebi Constituency Seat from the Incumbent NPP MP, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

According to Two of the convenors MacLean and Kwabena Nkrumah said Sarfo Adu is a real son of the constituency and he’s the most deserving and qualified to lead the NDC for elections 2024 and beyond.

They added that Dr Evans Sarfo Adu’s contribution to the Party in the Ofoase Ayirebi District and believe that under his leadership as a Member of Parliament, the youth unemployment rate will be a thing of the past.

Dr Evans Sarfo Adu is a member of the National Democratic Congress Chapter in the United States of America.

He serves on two committees namely Research and Development and Communications Committees.

Dr Evans Sarfo-Adu who is also a Senior Telecom Project Manager with over 10yrs experience spanning many countries including the University of Ghana, Legon has assured the party executives, NDC diaspora associations and the global NDC fraternity that he will work above and beyond expectations for the good of mother Ghana.