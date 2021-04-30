Akyem Pageant
Akyem's Most Beautiful

The people of Akyem are known to be brave having won numerous battles in the past, and a new beauty pageant Akyem’s Most Beautiful (AMB) seeks to showcase the rich culture of its people.

The road to crowning a new Queen for AMB who is expected to spearhead various developmental campaigns in the area would kick start with auditions on the 13-14th of May at the Ntiamoah Hotel in Akim Oda.

With the grand finale set for July, 10 beautiful young ladies from Akyem would get the opportunity to demonstrate the rich culture and traditions of the people of Akyem.

Madam Eva Boakyewaah, who is part of the event organizers, in an interview said the pageant would unravel the culture of the Akyem daughters.

“The beauty pageant seeks to educate the masses on the culture and story of the Akyem people with the beautiful young ladies showcasing the skills on our various rites.

“AMB will attract beautiful ladies from all districts in the Akim Oda constituency who will compete for the ultimate crown which will be accompanied by many prizes,’’ she said.

She added that the pageantry would be very revealing and educative as she urged the youth to take part in the competition.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleJuvenile football is the foundation of football – Laryea Kingston
Next articleJuvenile football set for May 7 across the country
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here