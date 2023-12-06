Al-FARUQ College Struggling with Basic Facilities

Al-FARUQ College of Education’s Principal, Alhaji Adams Wahab Sualihu, has revealed that the institution is currently operating with a basic school facility that does not meet tertiary standards, grappling with inadequate and non-existent facilities, including a shortage of staff accommodations.

He said despite government promises and the awarding of seven major projects, including administration blocks, lecture halls, laboratories, a hostel block, a cafeteria, and a multi-purpose hall, progress has been minimal. Alhaji Wahab Sualihu disclosed this during the college’s first congregation.

Alhaji Wahab Sualihu disclosed that, unfortunately, all projects, except for the principal’s bungalow, remain stalled at the ground preparation stage. Efforts to reignite construction have proven fruitless, leaving the college in a state of infrastructural limbo.

Highlighting the absence of a school bus since its establishment in 2016, the Principal underscored the challenges this poses for transportation during various educational activities. The lack of adequate facilities and transportation has particularly impacted STS programs, educational outreach, fieldwork, and research initiatives.

Expressing concern over the high staff attrition rate, Alhaji Wahab Sualihu revealed that some faculty members, upon attaining terminal PhD degrees, have left for universities or other institutions. Notably, three staff members were part of the recent wave of Ghanaians relocating to the UK and USA, contributing to the college’s ongoing struggle to retain qualified personnel.

Despite these challenges, the Principal congratulated the graduands on their achievements. He urged them to embody the core values of the college – morality, excellence, diligence, accountability, and integrity.

Encouraging their active participation in alumni groups, he emphasized the pivotal role they play in contributing to the college’s development.

The Bono Regional Minister, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, graced the congregation, adding a notable presence to the event. The regional minister’s attendance signals an acknowledgment of the challenges faced by

Al-FARUQ College and potentially paves the way for future collaborations to address the institution’s urgent needs.