The CAF Champions League clash between Al Hilal Omdurman and Asante Kotoko has been called off due to controversies over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clash, which is the return leg of the CAF Champions League 1st round was to be played on Wednesday evening but has been called off after the visitors failed to raise the required number of players due to Covid-19 positive cases.

The Ghanaian giants reported that 7 of their officials and 4 players tested positive for COVID-19, making them ineligible to play.

The situation had led to the cancellation of the reverse fixture expected to take place tonight to force the governing body, CAF to take a decision on the matter.

The decision was made after consultations with medical experts and the health department officials in Sudan.

However, the Porcupine Warrios suspect foul play after the results were released by the Sudanese medical authorities.

The results released showed discrepancies which the Porcupine Warriors are eager to challenge.

“Al Hilal covid test results were mixed up with our results and a Covid result of one Asante Kotoko player conspicuously missing,” Kotoko wrote on their official Twitter handle.

Asante Kotoko’s CAF Champions League return leg against Al Hial on Wednesday evening has been called off after the visitors failed to raise the required number of players due to Covid-19 positive cases.

The Ghanaian giants have been rocked by rising positive cases in the team after five players and seven officials tested positive for the virus.

The situation had led to the cancellation of the reverse fixture expected to take place tonight to force the governing body, CAF to take a decision on the matter.

The decision was made after conversations with medical experts and the health department officials in Sudan.

However, the Porcupine Warrios suspect foul play after the results were released by the Sudanese medical authorities.

The results released showed discrepancies which the Porcupine Warriors are eager to challenge.

“Al Hilal covid test results were mixed up with our results and a Covid result of one Asante Kotoko player conspicuously missing,” Kotoko wrote on their official Twitter handle.

“The two different covid result sample . The Negative results is different from the “ typed letter” format of the Positive covid results,” the club added.

It is yet to be known if another test will be conducted to determine whether the players are indeed positive or negative.

Meanwhile the club have a Herculean task of overturning a 1-0 deficit from the first leg game played in Accra a fortnight ago.

FootballmadeinGhana.com