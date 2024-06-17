Al-Qaida Affiliate Kills Over 100 Burkina Soldiers in Attack

© Michele Cattani A soldier from Burkina Faso stands guard along the border with Mali and Niger during a military operation against terrorist suspects.
An al-Qaida affiliate claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on Tuesday that killed more than 100 Burkina Faso soldiers in Mansila, in the northeastern part of the country, the SITE Intelligence Group said on Sunday.

According to the jihadist threat monitoring portal cited by local media, Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin, a militant jihadist group associated with al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the assault in the Mansila area near the border with Niger.

According to a statement published on Saturday by the Mansila Pupils’ and Students’ Association on its Facebook page, “ill-intentioned individuals” attacked the military detachment, houses, and shops on Tuesday.

The government of Burkina Faso has not yet issued a statement on the attack.

