Al-Shabab senior commander surrenders to Somali forces

The Somali National Army (SNA) said Saturday that a senior al-Shabab commander surrendered in Bay region, South-West State amid intensified security operations against the terror group.

SNA said Adan Shiniyow Ibrahim has also denounced the ideology of the al-Shabab terror group which has been fighting to topple the government.

According to SNA Radio, Ibrahim said he has been with the group for ten years and led several onslaughts against SNA and African Union peacekeeping troops in the South-West State.

Ibrahim who was the commander of 30 strong fighters and in charge of operations and mobilization said he worked closely with the group’s spokesman Ali Dhere and other leaders to coordinate several attacks against the government and AU forces. Enditem