Al-Shabab suspects kill 2 Kenyans in coastal region

At least two people were killed on Wednesday evening by suspected al-Shabab terrorists who had disguised themselves as Kenyan military and erected an illegal roadblock in the coastal Lamu County, police confirmed on Thursday.

The police said the terrorists also burnt down a motorcycle as they conducted an illegal search before they were confronted by police in the Witu area.

“They had stopped around four vehicles before our arrival. They fired at our vehicle several times, we took cover and responded, forcing them to flee into the forest while firing at us,” the police said in a security report.

Coast Regional Commissioner John Elungata said they had deployed more personnel in the area and especially in the expansive Boni Forest to pursue the gunmen operating from there.

The police truck was headed for the Mokowe area when they came across the roadblock that had been mounted by about ten men wearing jungle uniforms similar to those used by the Kenya Defense Forces.

According to the police, four vehicles were held hostage there including one with two female Italians and another truck that had two occupants, all of whom were rescued. However, the bodies of the driver and his turnboy were found in their truck which had its fuel tank damaged by bullets.

This is the second incident to happen in the area in two days leaving four people killed and property destroyed. On Monday, two people were shot and killed by gunmen believed to be al-Shabab militants in the Pandaguo area, Lamu County. The area is near the Kenya-Somalia border which has been under attack by terrorists in the past. Enditem