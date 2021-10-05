Alabi Wins GTTA talent hunt championship

Godwin Alabi won the Boys Under-21 category of the “Talents meets Opportunity championship” at the DG Hathiramani Sports Hall last Saturday.

He defeated Desmond Osei in the final match to be crowned the champion at the end of the competition designed for males and females U-11, U-15, U-18, and U-21.

In the boys Under-11 finals between Frank Aduhene and Israel Aklie, Frank won by three sets to one against Aklie, while Juanita Borteley from Nungua beat Jessica Dzrah by 3-1 to be crowned the winner.

Francis Antwi won the Boys Under-18 after beating James Yeboah by three sets to one in the final game, as Judith Acheampong also won by beating Diana Opoku.

The winners were awarded cash prizes, medals, trophies, and souvenirs from the Ghana Table Tennis Association and their sponsors.

the championship was organized to prepare and organize the players for future tournaments and also to hunt for worthy players for the national teams from across the country to meet and show off their talents and what they are made of.

President Mawuko Afadzinu acknowledged Cowbell, Asky Airlines, Stanbic Bank, Lucozade, Ecobank, Goil, and Prudential Bank for their support towards the championship.