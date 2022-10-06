Alajo “1” Basic School in need of infrastructure support

Madam Genevieve Adjei, the Headmistress, Alajo “1” Primary and Junior High School, has called for logistics support to help increase effective teaching and learning outcomes.

She said though the school continued to provide training and development to the community, it was in dire need of some teaching and learning materials, chairs and tables for teachers and school cupboards.

The Headmistress said this when Alhaji Ahmed Yakubu, Council Chairman, Alajo Traditional Council led a delegation of educationists and investors from San Francisco, California, USA, to visit Alajo “1”, “3” and “4” basic schools.

The delegation, made of African Americans from the diaspora, had teamed up with Nii Armah Ajoor II, the Chief of Alajo to help provide some infrastructure and logistics for basic schools in his community.

The visit was also in line with Ghana Tourism Authority’s “Give Back to Ghana,” one of the seven pillars of promoting tourism and diaspora contributions.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Madam Adjei said one of the challenging issues the school had faced over the years was modern toilet facilities, which in a way had affected teaching and learning.

She said some miscreants sometimes took advantage of the lack of security at the school and ransacked their offices.

Speaking on behalf of Nii Armah Ajoor II, Alhaji Yakubu said, the collaboration was part of strategies to develop the community, particularly children’s education.

“The state of educational facilities within Alajo is appalling bearing in mind how technology is changing the trend. This trend must change because the kids deserve better than this,” he said.

Mr Jonathan M. Butler, Community Activist and Faith-Based Leader, San Francisco, told the GNA, they had come to observe the needs of the community and schools so they could invest in those areas.

“We have noticed that they need books, desks, computers….and so we going to plan with our colleagues to help these children, we need to invest in them,” he said.

He said: “We want to help the school because they are our future, and they would help us prepare our world to the next level. We would speed up this process where we will help build their computer labs, libraries and cafeteria.”

The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, this year anticipates about one million visitors to the country by the end of the year with a projected revenue contribution of $2.3 billion.