Alajo North Assemblyman calls for more collaboration between Assembly Members and MCE



Mr Ibrahim Halidu, the Assembly Member for Alajo North Electoral Area, has called for more collaborative efforts among the Municipal Chief Executive, Alhaji Mohammed Quaye and Assembly Members in the Municipality to create sustainable development.

According to him, the work of the MCE and the Assembly Members all centered on the well-being of the people, hence the need for collective effort in bringing the needed development to the people.

Mr Halidu who said this at the sideline of the confirmation of Chief Executive of the Ayawaso Central Municipal Assembly added that development could be only be brought to the door steps of the communities in the municipality through proper co-operation between the assembly members and the MCE.

Mr Halidu said: ”when you move through the communities or engage the members of the communities, they always tell you they want the communities to be clean of filth, they want proper security, they want drains and good roads, ” this, he believed could be achieved when there is a cordial relationship.

Prior to the MCE confirmation, the Alajo North local lawmaker had undertaken several developmental projects in the Electoral Area.

Most of the intervention he made included; desilting of drains, reconstruction of culverts and repairs of broke down bridges.

As part of his vision to improve quality education, the vibrant Assemblyman organised free extra classes for the 2021 candidates of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in his electoral area.

The MCE, Alhaji Quaye who was re-nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, received 100 percent endorsement by the 17 Assembly members.

The election to confirm the MCE was supervised by the Municipal Election Director in the presence of the Regional Minister, Mr Henry Quartey who doubles as Member of Parliament for the Area.

The MCE pledged to work with all stakeholders within the municipality to achieve development for the people and thanked the assembly members for their honesty and hardwork over the years and promised to continue to work with them for the betterment of the municipality.

While promising to work to improve the revenue mobilisation target of the assembly, he urged residents to remain law abiding and give him their support to develop the municipality.