Alan asks delegates to vote for a candidate Ghanaians will prefer

Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, a presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged delegates preparing for the party’s presidential primary to elect a candidate Ghanaians will prefer to lead the nation.

He said the interest of Ghanaians ought to be paramount and, therefore, must override the choice of the party, if the NPP anticipated to retain political power in the next general election.

Mr Kyeremanten gave the advice when he paid a courtesy on the Sunyani Traditional Council to officially inform the chiefs and queens of his decision to contest the party’s presidential primary.

Comparing himself with other aspirants, the former Trade and Industry Minister said he remained well-marketed, charismatic and influential, with a proven track record in the political space.

“With John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, it’ll be easier for the NPP to win the confidence of the masses, and retain political power in 2024.”

He said he had served the Government and the nation in diligence, and if it came to popularity, he was very popular in the ‘eyes and minds’ of the Ghanaian electorate.

As President Akufo-Addo retires in 2024, the NPP mantle had fallen on him to lead the party to a total victory, he said.

Mr Kyeremanten called on the Traditional Council not only to endorse him but also speak and help convince the delegates to give him the nod to the lead the NPP in the next elections.

Nana Kwaku Sabeng II, the Akwamuhene and the Acting President of the Sunyani Traditional Council, implored the aspirant to prioritise the development of Sunyani, when he was given nod.

He pledged the Council’s support to him and expressed the hope that the delegates would endorse him overwhemingly.