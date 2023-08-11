Alan champions vision, experience and contribution to NPP, Ghana

A contender in the NPP flagbearership race, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has re-affirmed his bid for the race with claims of better experience, vision and contributions for the party since 1992 than any of the other nine contenders.

He told delegates of the Ahafo Ano South, South West and South East constituencies during his cluster delegates durbar, that he was the more experienced among all the contestants to assume the leadership of the party.

The former Trade and Industry Minister, said as one of 100 global leaders, together with late American President JF Kennedy and Billionaire Bill Gates, listed by the Time magazine in 1994, he had the vision to create more jobs and uplift the lives of Ghanaians if given the nod.

Mr Kyerematen cited his track record, the 1D1F policy under which about 300 factories are being built and at various levels of completion, and the Presidential Special Initiatives programme (PSI) which created fully integrated agricultural and industrial projects, respectively, under the current Akufo-Addo and former President Kufuor’s administration.

He referred to his qualities as a unifier by sacrificing to step down and save the party from a potentially divisive runoff at the party’s 2007 primaries after the first poll did not provide a clear winner.

Mr. Kyerematen indicated that breaking the 8 depended on votes and assured the delegates that he would garner two million votes from Ashanti region if he is given the mandate to the party at the Presidential Primaries in November.

He claimed that apart from former President Kufuor and the sitting President Nana Akufo-Addo, he is the next crowd puller able to give the NPP the needed numbers to break the 8 in 2024.

He called on the delegates to count on his experience, vision and contributions and give him the responsibility to lead the party to break the 8 and form the next NPP government.

Speaking at the same forum, Saddique Boniface , Coordinator of the ‘Alan for President’ campaign and a former Minister for Zongos and Inner-City Development as well as a former MP for Madina, described Alan Kyerematen as the third NPP president of the 4th Republic.

Boniface believed Muslims from the Northern regions, and the Zongo constituencies, would vote massively for Alan and urged the gathering to do same.

According to him, delegates in constituencies in the North regions were passionate about their choice of Alan as the next leader of the party which was a pointer to his qualities of patience and as a unifier which are what the NPP needed to break the 8 in the 2024 elections.