Alan defends “Aduro Wo So Health Walk”

Mr Alan Kyerematen, the Minister of Trade and Industry, says the “Aduro Wo So Heath Walk”, which was held by some supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kumasi last Sunday was to “express passion for the Party.”

In a statement, Mr Kyerematen said the walk, which was flagged by the Party as a breach of its Code of Conduct, was “independently organised” and attended by “well-meaning Ghanaian citizens.”

“It is a fact that the peaceful health walk was independently organized, and joined by thousands of well-meaning Ghanaian citizens across Kumasi, to express their passion for the NPP, in addition to their genuine support for what I have come to represent in the Party, through years of dedicated service,” the statement said.

The NPP on Wednesday, August, 17, 2022, said the “Health Walk” violated the Party’s Code of Conduct for presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The Party also took issue with some comments made by Mr Hopeson Adorye, a member of the NPP at the event, saying it breached the Party’s Code of Conduct and “sought to divide the Party.”

In a statement signed by Mr Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary, NPP, the Party said it had written to Mr Kyerematen over the event, which “was organised in his (Alan) name.”

Mr Keyerematen said he understood the “unintended consequences” of Mr Adorye’s comments and the potential of creating divisions within the NPP.

He cautioned supporters of the NPP against acts that had the potential to disturb the Party’s peace and unity.

“Much as I do appreciate this show of support, I would like to strongly caution against any acts or omissions of any individuals or groups of individuals that may disturb the peace and harmony in our Party.

“It is important that we all fight what seems to be emerging as a dangerous trend in our body politic in Ghana, of using misinformation and propaganda in instigating disunity along ethnic, religious and political lines,” Mr Kyerematen said.