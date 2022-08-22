Alan donates towards the construction of new Effiduasehene Palace

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, on Saturday, 20 August 2022, donated 100 bags of cement and cash for the construction of a new Palace for Effiduasehene Okoawia Dwomo Baabu II in the Eastern Region.

Mr Kyerematen made the donation when he appeared as the Special Guest of Honour at the fund-raising ceremony for the building of a new Palace for Okoawia Dwomo Baabu II.

Okoawia Dwomo Baabu II, who doubles as the Nifahene of New Juaben Traditional Council welcomed the Minister and expressed his appreciation for honouring his invitation to the ceremony which was chaired by Seth Acheampong, the Eastern Regional Minister.