Alan is the unifier and competent flagbearer NPP needs – Buaben Asamoa

Alan Kyerematen’s campaign spokesperson, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has praised Alan Kyerematen for his continuous dedication to the party’s unity and advancement and voiced his love for the flagbearer candidate.

He firmly believes that Mr. Kyerematen is the best person to lead the NPP.

Hon. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen is “the man of action and integrity, the unifier, the man to rescue, rebuild, restore, and reward the Party, the man of vision.”

” Hon. Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen is the only hope for Ghana,he is competent to break the eight that is why we are pleading with delegates to vote for Alan who has been vehemently accepted throughout the country,”Buaben Asamoa told Isaac Boamah Darko on Accra-based Original TV.

Ghanaians support for Alan Kyerematen demonstrates the confidence many party members have in his abilities to bring the NPP together and lead it to a prosperous future.

Mr. Kyerematen hopes to lead the party to victory in 2024 and effect constructive change for the country with his track record and commitment to advancement.