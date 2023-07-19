Alan, Ken Agyapong have nothing to offer – Sulleymana Seidu Slams

Mr. Sulleymana Seidu, the Akatsi South constituency organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, has cautioned Ghanaians against falling for the “super sugar-coated” promises of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopefuls, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, and Mr. Alan John Kyerematen.

Expressing his views to the media, Mr. Sulleymana agreed with Mr. Kennedy Agyapong’s remarks regarding Vice President Dr. Bawumia’s integrity.

He further accused Mr. Alan John Kyerematen and Mr. Kennedy Agyapong ,the Assin Central Member of Parliament and NPP’s Presidential Candidate hopeful of engaging in empty rhetoric without any concrete solutions for the hardships faced by Ghanaians during the NPP administration’s tenure, which he believes led to the mismanagement of Ghana’s wealth.

Mr. Sulleymana strongly advised the public not to be deceived into allowing the NPP to return to power in any capacity, warning that such a return would lead to further maladministration across the nation.

He expressed regret over Mr. Alan John Kyerematen’s inability to foster growth in the trade industry during his tenure in the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Additionally, he criticized the Nana Addo Danquah-led NPP government for its failure to fulfill electoral pledges, particularly regarding the fight against galamsey and other unmet commitments.

Based on the available evidence, the communicator firmly believes that the NDC is the party that can offer the right platform, vision, and guidance to restore our country’s esteemed position among the international community.

He charged Ghanaians to believe in the second coming of H.E John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government.