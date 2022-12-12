Alan Kyerematen bears cost of all 275 constituency delegates’ albums printing

In advance of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer primaries, Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kyerematen has promised to cover the printing costs of all the NPP delegates’ albums for the country’s 275 seats.

The seasoned politician made this commitment during a formal meeting with the newly elected national party executives at the National Headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra.

Along with the vow, the minister, also known as Alan Cash, gave the party’s headquarters a donation of 100,000 Ghana cedis (GHc 100,000) to help with the day-to-day management and administration of the party’s activities as well as its executives.

Numerous senior party officials joined the minister for the meeting, which was intended to engage the party’s leadership and strengthen ties with the government.

Speaking to the gathered party members, Alan Kyerematen urged the party’s leadership to gain the confidence of the grassroots voters by holding a free and fair election.

In these trying economic circumstances, he urged them to support the party and government’s leadership.

“Only if we stick together and work as a team will we be able to break the 8. Through teamwork and dedication to our varied responsibilities, we can endure.

One of the best national delegates conferences in recent years will be put on by the national executives. To this aim, I will pay for the entire printing price of the albums for each of the 275 constituency delegates.

“It aims to assist the party in the electoral process… Since they won’t feel coerced or manipulated, the average voter will benefit from a free and fair election, Alan Kyerematen told the gathered party supporters.

The soft-spoken commerce and industry minister also urged the members to debate how the party can triumph in the general elections of 2024 as well as to back the government’s goal for economic reform and employment creation.

He also utilized the forum to showcase the One District One Factory (1D1F) program’s success stories, among a variety of other initiatives that the party may use to inform Ghanaians of the advantages they can enjoy.

The minister was accompanied by Sylvester Tetteh, MP for Ngleshie Amanfrom, Carlos Ahenkora, MP for Tema West, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, former MP for Adenta, Catherine Afeku, former Minister for Tourism, Dr. Alhassan Samare, former Upper East Regional Minister, Alhaji Mumin COP, aka Jack Sparrow, a senior NPP member in the Northern Region, and others.

Political observers expect Alan Kyerematen, who has already participated in three flagbearer primaries, to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Add as the NPP’s presidential candidate in the general elections of 2024.

Kennedy Agyapong, a member of parliament for Assin Central, and the vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, have both been mentioned as possible candidates for the open job thus far.