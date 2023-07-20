Alan Kyerematen begins Oti Region tour

Alan Kwaddwo Kyerematen, a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, has started a two-day tour of the Oti region to meet delegates of the party.

On the first day, Wednesday, 19th July 2023, he met delegates from Buem, Akan, Guan, and Biakoye constituencies at Bueman Senior high school where he told them of his vision for the country and the party when elected to lead the NPP into the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

For Alan Kyerematen, service, and dedication to the party must pay off hence the need to support the party officials by ensuring they are put on salary. This is to strengthen grassroots support for the party.

Mr. Kyerematen promised to ensure that under his tenure as president, two local contractors in every constituency were empowered to see to the execution of local contacts rather than relying on expatriate construction firms all the time.

Mr. Kyerematen is expected to meet delegates from all constituencies on a zonal basis to end his tour of the Oti region on Thursday.

He admonished delegates to choose the leader who resonated with the people they are representing in their various electoral areas and polling stations.

He urged them to woo floating voters as they played an important and influencial role in determining the fortunes of the party at the national level.

Mr. Kyerematen reiterated that he was the best and only candidate out of the 10 contestants who could garner the votes needed to break the 8 in 2024.

He said since the primaries were an internal party affair, it was important that all aspirants played it fair and refrained from insults and name-calling that could affect the fortunes of the party in future.

Mr. Kyerematen said, he possessed the qualities to unite the party to work hard for victory in the national elections in 2024 and urged the delegates to vote for him.