Alan Kyerematen Confident of Electoral Victory, Targets Young Voters in December 7 Polls

Alan Kyerematen, founder and flagbearer of the Movement for Change, is confident that his candidacy will make a significant impact on Ghana’s political landscape in the upcoming December 7 elections.

In a recent interview on Lawson TV/Radio Ghana Se Sen with Kwame Tanko, Kyerematen shared his vision for the country and discussed the critical role young voters will play in determining the outcome of the election.

Kyerematen noted that 60% of Ghanaians are aligned with either the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or the National Democratic Congress (NDC), with a significant portion of this group being voters aged between 18 and 35. He believes that this demographic, which is pivotal to the election, has become disillusioned with the traditional parties due to their failure to address the needs and aspirations of young people.

“These voters have realized that the NPP and NDC have not delivered for them,” Kyerematen explained. “Now, they have a credible leader in me, Alan Kyerematen.” His remarks reflected his firm belief that he can offer a fresh, effective alternative to the status quo.

With unwavering confidence, Kyerematen declared, “I will win the election with one touch.” While he refrained from offering specific numbers, he made it clear that he expects his victory to be decisive. “People will receive the shock of their lives,” he added, hinting that the political landscape may shift in ways that many are not expecting.

Addressing the internal divisions within the NPP, Kyerematen said, “The NPP has always been divided between me and President Akufo-Addo,” suggesting that the rift within the party has influenced voter sentiment. He further predicted that the December election will result in a 50/50 split, with a significant number of voters opting for “skirt and blouse” voting, where they select candidates from different political parties for different positions.

Kyerematen’s remarks reflect his strategic focus on the young voter base and his belief that the Movement for Change offers a genuine alternative to the traditional political parties. With the election fast approaching, Kyerematen is preparing for a fiercely contested race.