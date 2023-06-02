Alan Kyerematen is NPP’s Best Bet for Power Retention! – Victor Ofosu Boamah

Mr. Victor Ofosu Boamah, a leading member of the “Youth Caucus for Alan,” in Bono Region has expressed his belief that John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is the ideal choice for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to maintain its power.

During an appearance on the flagship political program “The Hot Point” on Sunyani-based Space FM, Mr. Ofosu Boamah emphasized that Alan Kyerematen’s vision, integrity, and gentle demeanor set him apart from his competitors.

While acknowledging that all the aspirants are qualified to lead the party, Mr. Ofosu Boamah stressed that Alan is the candidate who can best appeal to the voting populace, considering that the party seeks not only a presidential candidate but also someone capable of leading the country.

He called on supporters of other aspirants who have been spreading propaganda against Alan to present their messages and engage in constructive dialogue. Mr. Ofosu Boamah pointed out that while many aspirants are actively promoting their agendas, some resort to baseless propaganda against Alan.

Mr. Ofosu Boamah highlighted Alan Kyerematen’s strong connection with the grassroots of the party, emphasizing that his camp remains undeterred by the efforts of certain government appointees and others who appear to favor a specific aspirant.

He also underlined Alan’s extensive experience within the NPP, having held various ministerial positions in the past. As Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen spearheaded several successful initiatives to promote trade and investment in Ghana.

Among the notable achievements mentioned by Mr. Ofosu Boamah were:

One District, One Factory Program: Launched in 2017, this program aimed to foster industrialization and job creation by establishing at least one factory in each of Ghana’s 260 districts, focusing on agro-processing, manufacturing, and value-added industries.

National Export Strategy: Introduced in 2019, this strategy sought to enhance Ghana’s export sector by improving competitiveness, diversifying exports, and providing support services to businesses. The implementation of this strategy contributed to Ghana’s record-high export figures.

Ghana Commodity Exchange: Alan played a key role in establishing the Ghana Commodity Exchange (GCX) in 2018. The GCX is an electronic platform that facilitates transparent and efficient trade of agricultural commodities, benefiting small-scale farmers and reducing post-harvest losses.

Industrial Parks and Special Economic Zones: Alan oversaw the development of several industrial parks and special economic zones (SEZs) across Ghana. These SEZs attracted foreign investment through incentives such as tax breaks, customs exemptions, and streamlined business registration processes.

Mr. Ofosu Boamah concluded by affirming that Alan Kyerematen’s policies and programs as Minister of Trade and Industry significantly contributed to Ghana’s economic growth, job creation, and improved market access for small-scale farmers.

As the NPP primaries approach, it is anticipated that candidates’ records will come under scrutiny. Some political analysts suggest that defending Vice President Bawumia’s record may prove more challenging compared to Alan Kyerematen’s, given varying results from Bawumia’s initiatives.

In summary, Mr. Ofosu Boamah emphasized that the NPP primaries will be a closely contested race, with strong candidates vying for victory. While all candidates have made important contributions, the party must be prepared to defend their chosen candidate’s record. Based on Alan Kyerematen’s achievements and reputation, this defense may prove easier for his supporters.