Alan Kyerematen Leads Afrafranto Alliance in Courtesy Visit to President-Elect Mahama

In a notable display of political maturity and unity, H.E. Alan Kyerematen, Leader and Presidential Candidate of the Afrafranto Alliance in the recently concluded presidential election, led the Alliance’s leadership in a courtesy call on President-Elect H.E. John Dramani Mahama on December 20, 2024, at his office.

This visit, following Alan Kyerematen’s earlier congratulatory press release, was aimed at personally presenting the entire Afrafranto Alliance leadership to Mr. Mahama, commending him on his electoral victory and fostering a collaborative approach to national development. The interaction highlighted mutual respect and a shared commitment to Ghana’s progress.

During the meeting, Alan Kyerematen outlined two key areas of governance that the Afrafranto Alliance believes are essential for the country’s future. First, he emphasized the need for a government of national unity that would help reduce excessive partisanship, prevent the abandonment of government projects, and ensure the inclusion of diverse talents in governance.

The second area of focus was the transition from reliance on IMF interventions to sustainable development, based on the Great Transformation Plan (GTP), which he believes is vital for the nation’s growth. Kyerematen urged the President-Elect to prioritize the stabilization of the macroeconomy and invest in key sectors such as industrialization, agriculture, and tourism to create jobs. He also advocated for a vigorous fight against corruption and the illegal mining (galamsey) scourge.

In response, President-Elect Mahama praised Alan Kyerematen as a political heavyweight with a visionary approach to national issues. He expressed regret over the internal politics of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), which led to Kyerematen’s departure, but extended his well wishes to the party. Mahama also acknowledged that the aspirations outlined in the GTP align with the goals of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and commended the plan’s transformative potential. He further noted that any ideas borrowed from the GTP would be duly credited to Alan.

On the contentious issue of galamsey, President Mahama acknowledged that while there are sound policies and regulations in place, political interference has hindered their effective implementation. Both leaders agreed on the urgent need for a genuine and sustained effort to combat galamsey, given its devastating environmental and economic impact.

The meeting between the two leaders exemplified a rare moment of political civility and cooperation. Alan Kyerematen’s vision of fostering unity through constructive engagement was well-received by Mahama, who concurred that Ghana’s development should transcend partisan interests. The two exchanged valuable insights on addressing the nation’s pressing challenges through a collaborative approach.

As a symbol of collaboration and shared commitment, Alan Kyerematen presented a copy of his Great Transformation Plan to H.E. Mahama, emphasizing his readiness to contribute innovative strategies to the nation’s development. Kyerematen expressed hope that the GTP would inspire collective efforts to tackle Ghana’s socioeconomic challenges.

The visit has left political observers impressed by the level of maturity and cooperation between the two leaders, marking a significant moment in Ghana’s political discourse. Alan Kyerematen’s inclusive governance vision, as reflected in the Afrafranto Alliance, continues to set the tone for a collaborative and forward-thinking political environment in Ghana.