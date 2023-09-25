Alan Kyerematen Leaves NPP, Declares Independent Presidential Bid

In a stunning political development, Alan Kyerematen, a prominent member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and former Minister for Trade and Industry, has declared his intention to break away from the party and run as an independent candidate in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections. Kyerematen’s announcement has sent shockwaves through the Ghanaian political landscape, as he has long been regarded as a stalwart of the NPP.

Mr. Kyerematen, a seasoned politician with a track record of service to the NPP and the government, made his decision public during a press conference held in Accra on Monday, September 25. He outlined his reasons for departing from the NPP, stating, “Under the circumstances and given the context provided, I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honorably resigning with immediate effect from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 General Elections as an Independent Presidential Candidate.”

The move by Mr. Kyerematen underscores his commitment to addressing the pressing issues facing Ghana, including economic development, job creation, and social welfare. He firmly believes that running as an independent candidate will enable him to better serve the interests of the Ghanaian people.

This is not the first time Mr. Kyerematen has parted ways with the NPP. In 2008, he resigned from the party following a bitter loss in the 2007 presidential primary. At the time, he cited feeling sidelined within the party as a reason for his departure. However, he later rejoined the NPP, marking a significant political turnaround.