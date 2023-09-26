Alan Kyerematen not a solution to Ghana’s Challenges – Sammy Gyamfi

The Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, says Mr Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen “cannot be the solution” to the challenges confronting the country.

According to him, Mr. Kyerematen was not “a viable alternative’’ as he was part of President Akufo Addo’s government which “has never been truly democratic.’’

Mr. Alan Kyerematen, at a press conference on Monday, announced his resignation from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and his decision to contest the 2024 elections as an independent candidate.

Outlining his “Great Transformational Plan’’ and the intention to lead a ‘’Movement for Change,’’ The presidential aspirant indicated, among other things, that the country needed “a new leader and not a new political party.’’

However, Mr Gyamfi, in a tweet moments after the announcement, said the former Trade Minister “actively participated in the destruction of the economy into the mess it is today.’’

“Under his watch, the Komenda Sugar Factory was abandoned to rot for almost six (6) years. The growth of the manufacturing sector declined significantly, and businesses were suffocated by the bad policies of his Ministry and government, leading to several job losses,’ he said.

The Communications Director said it was ‘’the pain of rejection’’ by the super delegates of the NPP which was “fueling’’ Mr. Kyerematen’s decision and not “any superior passion to help heal the partisan divisions in the country.’’

“I understand Alan’s pain and do empathise with him. He and his supporters have continuously been victims of intimidation, unprovoked harassment and violence. His resignation from the NPP is therefore understandable.

“But it is too late for Alan to jump ship now. Alan is not and cannot be the solution to the very mess he participated in creating.’’ Mr Gyamfi wrote.