Alan Kyerematen outlines plan for NPP transformation and modernisation

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen has revealed a 10-point plan for the transformation of the NPP into a modern political organisation.

Speaking on the fringes of a delegates cluster meeting at Nsuta Kwamang Beposo Constituency, The former Minister for Trade and Industry explained that it was in the interests of the Ghanaian voter that a robust and resilient political entity continued to consolidate and expand the best policies of the NPP.

To be a competitive party into the future, he would ensure that there is an aggressive drive to expand the membership of the Party, focusing particularly on the Youth and Women, and introducing a

Significantly enhancing the financial strength of the Party by establishing commercially viable medium and large scale Party-owned business enterprises, and other investment activities is a priority whilst promoting the welfare of Party Executives and other officials of the Party at all levels of the Party structure, including but not limited to the payment of salaries/allowances, and the establishment of a Pension Scheme for Party officials is an absolute necessity.

Others include strengthening the management, organizational and operational efficiency of the Party’s Field Executives and Administrative staff, Building the Policy research and analytical capacity of the Party, Integrating more fully the Party’s External Branches into the activities of the Party, as well as identifying talents to fill executive positions in government.

Mr. Kyerematen said he would Strengthen Government-Party relations and interactions by

institutionalizing regular consultations on matters related to government and party administration, Review the Party’s Constitution and other legal instruments to respond to and reflect current political dynamics, Establish strategic partnerships between the Party and relevant local and international institutions and organisations, including political affiliations and Modernize Party infrastructure and other facilities of the Party across the country.

Most of the planned activities complement each other. Financial strength will aid provision of salaries and pensions, provide capacity building and deepen the ability of the Party to sustain itself in power.

Mr. Kyerematen is on the Ashanti Regional leg of his tour of the country.