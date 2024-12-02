Alan Kyerematen Promises GH₵400 Million Traders’ Bank and Economic Boost for Western Region

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, the flagbearer of the Movement for Change, has pledged to invest GHC400 million into establishing a Traders’ Bank aimed at supporting economic growth and providing financial opportunities for traders and business owners in Ghana.

The initiative is part of his broader vision to uplift the economic prospects of the Western Region and ensure that every trader has access to modern, well-equipped market facilities.

Kyerematen made the announcement during his tour of the Western Region, which began at the Tarkwa and Agona Nkwanta markets, where he engaged with market women and traders to listen to their concerns. He continued his tour through Takoradi Market Circle, Effiakuma Market, and concluded with a visit to Kwesimintsim lorry station, where he met with drivers. The tour forms part of his “mopping up” campaign as the country heads toward the December 7 elections.

Addressing the drivers, Kyerematen promised to introduce a vehicle replacement policy, offering brand-new vehicles to drivers through an installment plan, making it easier for them to own their own cars. He also committed to building modern lorry terminals nationwide to enhance operations and efficiency within the transport sector.

Kyerematen’s plan for the region includes more than just financial support for traders and transport operators. He stressed the importance of providing comprehensive services such as modern markets, schools for children, and hospitals for the families of workers. He also highlighted the difficulty traders face in accessing loans, which he plans to address by establishing the Traders’ Bank with initial funding of GHC400 million, offering low-interest rates to support businesses.

“My government will work to create an environment where every trader has access to financial resources and modern facilities that foster economic prosperity,” Kyerematen stated. He assured the driver unions that his government would make fuel and spare parts more affordable to ease their financial burdens.

Kyerematen’s promises are expected to resonate with the people of the Western Region, who are eager for economic empowerment and infrastructural development. As a seasoned politician and former Minister for Trade and Industry, Kyerematen emphasized his experience and expertise in driving economic change for the benefit of all Ghanaians.

His final stop of the day was at Abodze in the Shama district, where he met with fisherfolk and reiterated his commitment to empowering Ghanaians across all sectors.