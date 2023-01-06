Alan Kyerematen resigns as Trade Minister

Mr Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, the Minister for Trade and Ministry has resigned from the government.

Highly placed sources close to the Minister said he (Mr Kyerematen) presented his resignation letter to President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday, Jan 5, 2023.

The sources said the decision was to allow the Minister to prepare for the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primaries later in the year, following “pressure” from the Party’s grassroots.

Political Career

Mr Kyerematen started nurturing his desire to lead the NPP in a presidential election since 2007, but lost to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a close contest held at the University of Ghana ahead of the 2008 presidential elections.

He emerged second in that contest, but declined a run-off between him and Nana Akufo-Addo, and conceded defeat.

Mr Kyerematen renewed his battle with Nana Akufo-Addo in 2010 and 2014, but lost to the latter, who won both primaries to become the flag bearer.

Although Mr Kyerematen has not officially declared his intention to become flag bearer of the NPP in the 2024 election, sources close to him have confirmed his desire to lead the Party.

Mr Kyerematen had served as Minister of Trade and Industry under Former President John Agyekum Kufuor.

He also served as Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, during which he established the US-Ghana Economic Council to deepen economic relations and bilateral trade.

Mr Kyerematen has an extensive and distinguished record in international trade, international public policy, enterprise development, politics and diplomacy.

As Ghana’s Minister of Trade, Industry and President’s Special Initiatives (PSI) from 2003, he led the design, development and implementation of innovative programmes and special initiatives, which have created new strategic pillars of growth for the Ghanaian economy.

He was re-appointed as Minister of Trade and Industry in 2005, and served in that capacity until 2007 with additional responsibility for Private Sector Development.

As Minister of Trade and Industry in Ghana, Alan Kyerematen played a key role in shaping Africa’s Trade Policy agenda in the WTO Multilateral Negotiations and the EU-ACP Economic Partnership Agreement Negotiations.

He was one of the lead negotiators for Africa in the WTO Ministerial Conference in Cancun in 2003, and also prticipated in the high-level “Green Room” consultations during the Hong Kong WTO Conference in December 2005.

In addition, he initiated, directed and managed the preparations for the hosting of UNCTAD XII in Ghana, and introduced for the first time in the history of UNCTAD Conferences, the World Investment Forum, which has now become a major calendar event for UNCTAD.

Mr Kyerematen also coordinated and supervised the hosting by Ghana of the Sixth United States-Africa Summit in 2006, and played a key role in negotiating changes in the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

He was Chairman of the ECOWAS Council of Trade Ministers at the critical stages of launching the EU-ECOWAS EPA negotiations.

Prior to his appointment as Minister, Mr. Kyerematen served as Ambassador of Ghana to the United States of America from 2001 to 2003.

In that role, he negotiated various trade and investment agreements between Ghana and the United States, and initiated the establishment of the Ghana-United States Economic Council, which played a strategic role in deepening trade relations between the two countries and resolved commercial disputes through extra-judicial processes.

In 1998, Alan Kyerematen was appointed by the UNDP as the first Regional Director of ENTERPRISE AFRICA, which was an Africa-wide, flagship initiative for the development and promotion of small and medium enterprises.

Under that framework, he established enterprise support institutions and programmes in 13 Sub-Saharan Africa countries – Botswana, Benin, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ethiopia, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Uganda. Over 4,000 African entrepreneurs and small businesses have benefited from these programmes.

In 1990, Alan Kyerematen was responsible for establishing and managing the EMPRETEC Programme in Ghana, a leading business development programme sponsored by the United Nations and Barclays Bank Limited.

He led the transformation of EMPRETEC from a UN project into an independent Foundation.