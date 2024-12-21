Alan Kyerematen: The Missed Opportunity to Lead Ghana

Alan Kyerematen, once affectionately dubbed “Alan Cash” by the Ghanaian public, stood at the pinnacle of political opportunity during his popularity.

The moniker, a nod to his ability to mobilise resources and connect with ordinary Ghanaians, symbolised his charisma, appeal to grassroots supporters, and potential to unite a divided political base. However, political analysts now argue that his best chance to contest Ghana’s presidency slipped through his fingers during the early years of the Fourth Republic.

Alan Kyerematen first garnered significant attention when he contested the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) primaries in 2007 against Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. Though Akufo-Addo won the party’s ticket to contest the 2008 presidential election, his defeat to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, John Evans Atta Mills, marked a turning point. Many political commentators believe that Kyerematen’s withdrawal from the political limelight after this loss signalled the beginning of his waning influence.

The Missed Moment of Political Prominence

Renowned political scientist Prof. Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana argues that 2008 presented a unique opportunity for Kyerematen to solidify his position as a viable presidential candidate. “The electorate was yearning for a leader who could resonate with the grassroots and the middle class. Alan Kyerematen had the charisma and a track record in trade and industry that could have appealed to a broader segment of the Ghanaian populace,” Gyampo stated during a recent panel discussion on Ghanaian politics.

At the time, Ghana’s economic challenges and the NDC’s focus on social welfare policies created an opening for a candidate who could present a fresh vision for economic transformation. “Alan had the chance to redefine the NPP’s narrative and capture the hearts of Ghanaians seeking change,” noted political analyst Dr. Franklin Oduro. “Unfortunately, he chose to play second fiddle to Akufo-Addo, and the party underestimated the public’s appetite for new leadership.”

Rise and Decline: The Alan Cash Phenomenon

The nickname “Alan Cash” was a testament to Kyerematen’s ability to mobilise resources and connect with ordinary Ghanaians. His campaigns often showcased his vision for industrialisation and trade, drawing from his tenure as Ghana’s Trade Minister under President John Kufuor. His role in the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and his promotion of Ghanaian exports earned him local and international recognition.

However, political observers argue that his subsequent role in the Akufo-Addo administration diminished his standing. As Minister of Trade and Industry from 2017 to 2023, Kyerematen spearheaded initiatives such as the One District, One Factory (1D1F) policy. While the initiative sought to boost industrialisation and job creation, its mixed results have become a point of contention. Critics argue that the policy failed to deliver significant economic transformation, which hurt Kyerematen’s credibility as a leader who could bring tangible change.

“Alan’s association with a government that many Ghanaians perceive as having underperformed has eroded his political capital,” said Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey, Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG). “The perception of unfulfilled promises and economic mismanagement has overshadowed his contributions.”

A Waning Influence in the NPP

Kyerematen’s recent decision to resign from the NPP and run as an independent candidate for the 2024 elections underscores his diminishing influence within the party. His departure highlights the fractures within the NPP and raises questions about his ability to rally support beyond his loyal base.

Some political watchers view his independent candidacy as a desperate move to reclaim relevance in a political landscape that has largely moved on. “Running independently is risky in a polarised political environment like Ghana’s. Without the backing of a major party, his chances of winning are slim,” said Dr Michael Osei, a lecturer in political science at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Lessons from the Past and Prospects for the Future

The broader lesson from Alan Kyerematen’s political trajectory is the importance of timing in leadership. His inability to capitalise on his peak popularity during the late 2000s is a stark warning for aspiring leaders. It’s a cautionary tale that underscores the need to seize opportunities when they arise.

Yet, some believe that his legacy can still be salvaged. By articulating a clear vision for Ghana’s future and distancing himself from the shortcomings of the Akufo-Addo administration, Kyerematen could regain some public trust. “The key is to focus on solutions to Ghana’s pressing issues, such as unemployment, corruption, and economic instability,” noted Dr Oduro.

Conclusion

Alan Kyerematen’s rise and fall within Ghanaian politics reflect the complex interplay of ambition, timing, and public perception. While his “Alan Cash” era symbolised hope and possibility, his association with an underperforming government and his delayed push for leadership have left many wondering what might have been.

As Ghana heads into the 2024 elections, the political landscape is unlikely to favour independent candidates. However, Kyerematen’s story reminds us that leadership requires vision and the ability to seize the moment when it arrives.