    Alan Kyerematen Unveils “Fa Dada Begye Fofro” Policy to Transform Ghana’s Transport Sector

    Alan Kyerematen, founder and leader of the Movement for Change, has announced a groundbreaking policy aimed at revolutionising Ghana’s transport industry should he win the 2024 general elections.

    The policy, dubbed “Fa Dada Begye Fofro” (Exchange the old for a new one), is designed to make vehicle ownership more accessible to drivers and transport operators while supporting the local automobile industry.

    During a campaign tour in the Eastern Region, Kyerematen explained that the policy would allow drivers and transport operators to trade in their old vehicles for brand-new, locally assembled ones on a work-and-pay basis. “Given the current high prices of vehicles, it has become nearly impossible for people in the transport sector to afford cars with upfront payments,” Kyerematen stated. The policy aims to reduce the financial burden on drivers by providing an affordable way to own modern vehicles without needing to borrow from banks.

    The plan also focuses on supporting Ghana’s domestic automobile industry. “This is about creating opportunities for every driver to own a better vehicle while supporting our local industry. The vehicles will be assembled right here in Ghana, creating jobs across the value chain,” Kyerematen added.

    In addition to the vehicle exchange policy, Kyerematen outlined a series of initiatives designed to improve profitability and working conditions for drivers. Within two years of taking office, he plans to abolish import duties on spare parts, which would lower operating costs for drivers and mechanics. “Transport unions are the backbone of our economy. By removing duties on spare parts, we can reduce operating costs for drivers and mechanics, putting more money in their pockets,” he said.

    Kyerematen also proposed a long-term vision for the local manufacturing of vehicle components, creating thousands of jobs and stimulating economic growth. “Imagine a Ghana where the parts needed to keep your car running are produced right here. It’s not just about convenience – it’s about transforming our economy,” he remarked.

    Additionally, Kyerematen plans to develop standardised lorry parks nationwide, each strategically located near major markets. These parks are designed to streamline transport operations, enhance safety, and improve profitability for drivers. “A well-structured lorry park system will enhance safety, organisation, and profitability for everyone in the transport sector,” he said.

    The transport unions in the Eastern Region have welcomed the “Fa Dada Begye Fofro” policy as a much-needed solution to the challenges faced by drivers. Union leaders expressed their enthusiasm, calling the work-and-pay program a game-changer that offers real relief. “This is what we’ve been waiting for—a policy that understands our struggles and offers real solutions,” one union leader remarked.

    With the “Fa Dada Begye Fofro” policy, Alan Kyerematen is positioning himself as a leader committed to both immediate relief for the transport sector and long-term industrial development, winning the support of transport operators across the country.

    News Ghana
    News Ghana
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

