Alan Kyerematen withdraws from NPP flagbearership race

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, one of the contenders vying for the flagbearer position within the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has officially withdrawn from the race. This announcement was made via a statement dated September 5, 2023.

In his statement, he stated, “Considering the circumstances at hand, I would like to formally declare my honorable withdrawal from the upcoming Presidential Primaries scheduled for November 4, 2023.

Over the next few weeks, I will engage in consultations with my family, as well as seek input from various stakeholders and interest groups, to determine the role I will undertake in the realm of Ghanaian politics.”

Mr. Kyerematen, who secured the third position in the party’s special delegates conference held on August 26, cited reasons for his withdrawal. He expressed concerns about the intimidation faced by his campaign agents during the race and alleged that the election process appeared to be unfairly biased in favor of one particular candidate.

He emphasized, “The unprecedented level of intimidation, both direct and indirect, targeted at numerous Delegates across the sixteen regions at various Voting Centers is deeply troubling and marks an unfortunate milestone in our party’s history. Furthermore, the grievous injury sustained by my Polling Agent in the North East region, as a result of his unwavering commitment to upholding the rules and regulations stipulated by the Presidential Elections Committee, is a dark stain on our party’s internal election history.

Incidents of violence and collusion reported in other Voting Centers are equally disheartening, unacceptable, and reprehensible. I am unwavering in my commitment to the safety and well-being of those who support and work alongside me, and I will tirelessly advocate for their interests.”