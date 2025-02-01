Alan Kyerematen’s Advisor Slams Parliament Over Chaos, Calls for Refocus on National Priorities

Nana Ohene Ntow, Senior Advisor to former Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen, has expressed deep concern over the recent wave of disorder in Ghana’s Parliament, particularly during the vetting of ministerial appointees.

Speaking on TV3’s KeyPoints on Saturday, 1 February 2025, Ntow did not mince words as he criticized the conduct of lawmakers, warning that their actions are eroding public trust in the legislative body.

“The way parliamentarians have been conducting themselves, especially in recent confrontations, is really undermining public confidence in the legislature,” Ntow stated. His remarks come in the wake of chaotic scenes during ministerial vetting sessions, where personal attacks and partisan bickering have overshadowed critical discussions on national development.

Ntow lamented the shift in focus from pressing national issues to what he described as “irrelevant” personal matters. He questioned why valuable parliamentary time was being wasted on probing the private religious beliefs or alleged affiliations of ministerial nominees with secret societies, rather than addressing urgent concerns like economic stability, governance, and policy-making.

“How does spending valuable time on these personal issues help the citizens of Ghana who need leaders who can address the pressing issues of survival, economic stability, and good governance?” Ntow asked. His frustration reflects a growing sentiment among Ghanaians who feel that their leaders are more preoccupied with power struggles and partisan theatrics than with the challenges facing the nation.

Drawing from his extensive experience in political leadership, including his tenure as General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under President John Agyekum Kufuor, Ntow emphasized the importance of order and unity in governance. “An orderly and effective Cabinet leads to an orderly society, but the present state of Parliament signals trouble,” he observed.

Ntow also criticized the combative tactics employed by some parliamentarians during interactions with ministerial nominees, warning that such behavior only escalates tensions and detracts from meaningful dialogue. “They need to understand that such tactics only escalate tensions and don’t serve to address critical issues,” he said, urging lawmakers to prioritize the public interest over partisan interests.

His comments come at a time when Ghana is grappling with significant economic challenges, including rising living costs, unemployment, and a struggling currency. Many citizens have expressed frustration that Parliament, as the nation’s highest deliberative body, has failed to rise above petty squabbles and focus on solutions to these pressing problems.

Ntow’s critique adds to a chorus of voices calling for a return to decorum and purpose in Parliament. The recent suspension of four MPs—Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Alhassan Tampuli, and Jerry Ahmed Shaib—for their roles in disrupting a vetting session underscores the extent of the disorder. However, Ntow’s remarks suggest that disciplinary measures alone may not be enough to address the deeper cultural and institutional issues plaguing the House.

As Ghana navigates a challenging political and economic landscape, the need for responsible and focused leadership has never been greater. Ntow’s call for Parliament to refocus on national priorities rather than personal grievances serves as a timely reminder of the expectations placed on elected officials.

For now, the ball is in Parliament’s court. Will lawmakers heed these calls for change and restore public confidence in their ability to govern, or will the Ninth Parliament continue to be defined by chaos and dysfunction? The answer will have far-reaching implications for Ghana’s democracy and its future.