Alan sympathizers urged to unite behind Bawumia to break the 8

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, a supporter of the ‘Bawumia for President Campaign team,’ has issued a unifying appeal to Alan Kyerematen’s supporters, pleading with them to back Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s plan to “Break the 8” in the 2024 elections.

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah emphasized that now is not the time for internal party warfare or for making derogatory remarks that could stoke already-open wounds in response to the resignation of Alan Kyerematen, a candidate for the NPP flagbearer position.

He asserts that in order to ensure the success of the 2024 campaign and elections, it is now necessary to reach out to everyone.

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah called on supporters of all candidates, even those who finished outside the top 5, to unite while recognizing the varied levels of support within the party.

He emphasized that the campaign shouldn’t be characterized by internal strife but rather should center on the broader goal of securing victory for the NPP.

“To all the supporters of the candidates who failed to place in the top 5 and supporters of contenders who placed in the top 5, I ask that you unite. Let’s work together to find solutions and reaffirm the NPP’s position as the preferred party going into the general elections in 2024 so that Ghana can experience economic success, “Palgrave Boakye-Danquah said.