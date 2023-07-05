Alan to begin Greater Accra tour today

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Trades and Industry Minister and a potential presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced his intention to commence tours in the Greater Accra region starting on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

Being the first candidate to face the Party’s nine-member vetting committee on Monday, Kyerematen shared his campaign strategy during a media address following the vetting process.

He revealed plans to adopt an innovative approach in conducting his campaign, which includes clustering constituencies and bringing together party executives not only within their own constituencies but also in other constituencies within the cluster.

In explaining his approach, Kyerematen stated, “I have decided that I will introduce an innovation into my constituency tour by clustering constituencies for the purpose of bringing my Party’s executives together, not just within their own constituencies, or in a few other constituencies in the cluster that will help energize the rank and file of our Party.

It’s all about making sure that we work together as a Party in our march towards victory 2024”, he said.