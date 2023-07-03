Alan unveils party energization strategy as he embarks on tour on July 4

Former Trades and Industry Minister and presidential hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alan Kyerematen, has announced his plans to embark on a series of constituency tours in the Greater Accra region starting on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

After successfully undergoing vetting by the Prof. Mike Oquaye-led vetting Committee in Accra, Mr. Kyerematen unveiled his innovative approach to these tours.

His strategy involves clustering constituencies, wherein party executives will come together not only within their own constituencies but also in other constituencies within the cluster.

This approach aims to invigorate party members and promote unity among both members and executives, with the ultimate objective of securing victory in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

“I will commence my constituency tours in Greater Accra starting from tomorrow. I have decided to introduce innovation by clustering constituencies during these tours.

This will bring our party executives together, not just within their own constituencies, but also in a few other constituencies within the cluster.

This approach will help energize the rank and file of our party,” Mr. Kyerematen expressed.

The vetting process, overseen by the Committee, is set to evaluate a total of 10 individuals from Monday, July 3, to Thursday, July 6.

Following the vetting process, a special delegates conference comprising 900 delegates will convene to narrow down the number of candidates to five, provided that the committee approves more than five of the ten candidates to contest in the election.