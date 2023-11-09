Alan urges Ghanaians to reject NPP and NDC

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, an independent presidential candidate and the founder of the Movement for Change (MFC), has called on Ghanaians to reject both the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections, asserting that they have nothing innovative to offer the country.

Addressing a large gathering of MFC volunteers during an orientation program in Accra, Alan Cash, the former Trade and Industry Minister, expressed skepticism about the new ideas that John Mahama and Bawumia, the presidential candidates for the NDC and NPP respectively, are presenting to the Ghanaian people.

Mr. Kyerematen stressed the need for Ghana to embrace fresh ideas and a novel approach to governance for sustainable development. He urged the youth, who are the future leaders of the country, as well as individuals from all walks of life, to join the MFC movement and work together to bring about the necessary change for the betterment of the nation in the 2024 General Election.

He questioned the uniqueness of the proposals brought by the two major political parties and their ability to offer anything beyond the conventional methods of governance.

Alan Kyerematen also outlined his plans for Ghana and explained the importance of a third political force in Ghana’s political landscape. The orientation program attracted more than 150,000 volunteers who expressed their willingness to join the MFC, demonstrating the determination of the new movement to challenge for power in the 2024 elections.

It’s worth noting that Alan Kyerematen surprised the New Patriotic Party by withdrawing from the presidential race, citing behind-the-scenes maneuvering in favor of a particular candidate as one of the reasons for his decision.ne