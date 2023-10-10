Alan’s Absence from the Party Contributed To His Defeat in Super Delegates Election

Kennedy Agyapong, a flagbearer hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has shared his perspective on why Alan Kyerematen fell short in the NPP super delegates election held on August 26, 2023. Agyapong argued that Kyerematen’s decision to maintain a low profile in the party for a significant period had consequences for his campaign.

Agyapong suggested that during the years when Alan Kyerematen chose to remain silent and away from active politics, a new generation of voters had emerged. Many of these young voters were now eligible to cast their ballots, but they were unfamiliar with Alan Kyerematen due to his absence from the political scene. Agyapong implied that this lack of visibility among younger voters may have contributed to Alan’s lower vote count.

Agyapong also mentioned that while he and Alan were engaged in a fair campaign, other contenders may have used money and intimidation tactics to gain support. He believed that he and Alan relied on their popularity among the general public to win.

Furthermore, Agyapong suggested that one of the key missteps made by Alan might have been his failure to become a Member of Parliament (MP). Agyapong argued that his own consistency, both in the media and as an MP, played a crucial role in maintaining his visibility and popularity. He implied that Alan’s absence from Parliament might have hindered his ability to stay connected with the public.

In the super delegates election, Agyapong secured the second position with 132 votes (representing 14.30 percent), while Alan Kyerematen received 95 votes (representing 10.29 percent)