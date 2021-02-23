Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said it has confirmed two giant giraffes were electrocuted in an incident in Soysambu Conservancy, in the country’s northwest Nakuru county.



The KWS said the electricity distributor, Kenya Power, has pledged to replace electric poles in the conservancy to help prevent similar incidents in the future.



“The company is expected to replace the electricity poles to prevent electrocution of giraffes within the area,” the KWS said in a statement Sunday evening.



KWS representatives visited the conservancy following the death reports and established that the height of electricity poles crossing Soysambu Conservancy are below giraffe’s height, it said.



Up to 11 giraffes have been killed by sagging cables in the conservancy in the last two years, sources said.



Conservationists say the badly installed cables also pose danger to many other animals.



According to the KWS, there are 28,850 giraffes in the country. Enditem