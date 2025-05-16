Alarm Blow Over How Nungua Mantse Attempted To Lure Ngleshie Alata Acting President Into Signing CD Forms For Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye

Information reaching Soireenews.com points to how the current President of Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs (GARHC), Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III has attempted to persuade the Acting President of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Council, Nii Armah Kwaofio II to sign the Chieftaincy Declaration (CD) form for Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye.

Oboade Notse King Professor Odaifio Welentsi III who doubles as the Paramount Chief Of Nungua Traditional Area is reportedly invited Nii Armah Kwaofio II through the Registrar of GARHC, Mr. Addo Enoch to his house at Nungua in Accra.

The news outlet understands that when Nii Armah Kwaofio II honoured the invitation of GARHC’s President to his house at Nungua, the prominent Ga Chief ordered him [Nii Armah Kwaofio Il] to sign the CD forms to give the traditional legal backing for Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye to be gazetted into the register of the chiefs as the Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

In order to support these illegalities, Nii Armah Kwaofio II was reported to have refused to sign the CD Form for Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye and returned home with the reason that the purported installation of Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye, who declared himself as the paramount chief of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional is still remains illegal and unlawful.

Although GARHC’s President didn’t succeed in pursuing Nii Armah Kwaofio to sign the CD form for Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye, they had adopted other strategies to influence some non-royals of James Town Royal Paramount Stool to sign the CD Forms for Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye, making him to fraudulently secure his chieftaincy gazette, which was rejected by majority of chiefs, elders and kingmakers in James Town and its satellite rural areas in Accra.

Some months ago, the membership of the GARHC led by Nungua Mantse had supported illegalities of Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye by way of performing various rituals to induct embattled Prince Ashiaku Bruce Quaye into the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs which has greeted with legal action against Prince Asharku Bruce Quaye.

But in a quick rebuttal, the accredited elders of the Ngleshie Adanse Clan of the Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area in James Town, Accra, have strongly condemned the recent induction of Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye into GARHC as Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area, explaining that Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye is not James Town Mantse.

Consequently, the elders accused the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs headed by Nungua Mantse of supporting illegalities of Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye who is parading himself as Paramount of the area which situation has created division, tension, insecurity and confusion within Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area.

They indicated that It is therefore absurd and unconscionable to any right thinking person to fathom the reasoning behind what the representatives of traditional areas of Accra in the Regional House of Chiefs and their President have done.

According to the elders, the GARHCs and their President are very much aware of the numerous courts’ cases both civil and traditional ( a current case is in the Kumasi High Court) against Prince Asharku Bruce- Quaye but intentionally went ahead unperturbed to register him among the chiefs recognized by that house.

“Why? What is the reason behind this? How sad. By this act, it has become very clear that the Regional House of Chiefs wants the people of

Ngleshie Alata to fight among themselves and kill each other.

“It is amazing to consider for example, an individual from Osu a completely different clan, to be enstooled a chief in Nungua another different clan.

“This is absurd. As already stated supra, Prince Asharku Bruce- Quaye hails from Anumansa otherwise known as Kweikuma Tsoshishi a clan within James Town, but not Adanse Clan. He has no relation in Adanse Clan why is Prince Asharku Bruce- Quaye forcing himself to be seen as an Adanse clan subject,” the elders clarified.

In a strong worded press statement, the elders described the induction as illegal and fraudulent, citing ongoing legal disputes over Bruce-Quaye’s legitimacy.

They provided historical documentary proof to support their claim that Prince Asharku Bruce-Quaye installation was done without following due customary and traditional procedures and that he does not belong to the rightful ruling royal house,Adanse Mantse We, which is next in line to produce a paramount chief.

The press statement was copied to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, National House of Chiefs, Ministry of Chieftaincy and the Greater Accra Regional Police Command.

Accordibg to the elders of the clan, there are two ruling houses in James Town, Adjumanku Dawurampon and Adanse Mantse We.

They explained that these two houses provide the paramount chief on a rotational basis, adding that the late paramount chief of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area, Oblempon Kojo Ababio V came from the Adjumanku Dawurampon house.

The elders clarified that it is now the turn of Adanse Mantse We to provide a candidate.

“Now, the imposter Prince Asharku- Bruce Quaye does not even meet the first criteria for selection.

“He does not hail from Adanse Mantse We. He comes from Anumansa also known as Kwei Kuma Tsoshishi. That basically disqualifies

him. Now lets look at the rites he claims he has gone through to become a so called paramount chief.

“We have heard that he was nominated by Nii Saki Akumea who was not even clothe with that capacity because there was no consultation whatsoever with the king makers in Adanse Mantse We,” the elders stated.

They also accused Bruce-Quaye of forcefully breaking into the James Town Stool Room to undergo unlawful rites, further invalidating his claim to the title.

They called on the Regional House of Chiefs to reverse his induction, warning that failure to do so could lead to unrest.

With multiple court cases challenging his legitimacy, the elders of Ngleshie Adanse Clan insists that any attempt to impose Bruce-Quaye on the people of Ngleshie Alata Traditional Area will be met with legal action.

The elders cautioned all those involved in trying to force Prince Asharku Quaye on Ngleshie Alata to stop what they are doing and allow the proper customary and traditional things to be done, otherwise there is a real potential of serious trouble erupting.

They fumed that “We will use all options available to us including legal options reverse what has been done and revert back to the status quo ante.”

Also the family of Nii Ahuma Kojo has appealed to President Akufo-Addo, the Chieftaincy Minister, the Inspector General of Police, and the various security agencies to have an interest in matters ongoing in Jamestown, Ngleshie Alata.

The family has raised concerns over the legitimacy of Wetse Kojo II, originally known as Prince Asharku Bruce Quaye.

The family indicated that Wetse Kojo II is not a royal, nor does he come from the two royal gates where the chief of Jamestown, Ngleshie Alata, is considered.

The family stressed the recent gazette given to Prince Quaye for the Ngleshie Jamestown paramountcy is a clear case of fraudulent and corrupt practices by the GARCH and National House of Chiefs headed by the Paramount Chief of Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II.

It was the case of the family that the paramountcy has two royal families, which are the ruling houses, and the occupancy of the throne rotates between Ajumako Dwurampong and Adanse ruling gates.

The Nii Ahuma Kojo family said the Ajumako Dwurampong family has had their turn after the demise of Oblempong Nii Kojo Ababio V, who reigned for 39 years from 1978 to 2017.

The family indicated that per the rule of natural justice and the customary laws applicable to the families, the Adanse ruling gate nominated, selected, and installed Mr. Henry Nunoo Koppe as Oblempong Nii Ahuma Kojo III after swearing the oath of allegiance without any protest from within or otherwise from the entire royal family.

It added that the processes were peaceful with his installation done on October 29, 2018.

The family alleged that Prince Bruce Quaye does not come from any of the royal families, and his own family members have dissociated themselves from the ongoing chieftaincy dispute in the paramountcy but rather hail from Anumansa, Kweikuma Tsonshie.

They further told journalists that the chieftaincy declaration forms of Oblempong Nii Ahuma Kojo III have been forwarded to the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs Office three times, but the forms were rejected on three occasions because the office preferred a candidate.

It is the argument of the family that when the forms of Mr. Bruce Quaye were also sent to the House Chiefs, Nii Oblempong Kojo III petitioned it, raising concerns about pending cases before the Accra High Court and Dodowa.

The family said the Dodowa case Suit No. GARHC/P5/2020 at the Judicial Committee of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs barred Mr. Bruce Quaye from holding himself as the paramount chief in the area.

‘’ Prince Asharku Bruce Quaye’s enstoolment as Ngleshie Alata Mantse was not complete. Mr. Henry Nunoo Koppoe, however, went through all the necessary customary rites at Ajumako Dawurampong, the Ngleshie Alata Palace, and Weija and has been enstooled as Oblempong Ahuma Kojo III, Paramount Chief of Ngleshie Alata, Jamestown.

The customary rites were performed by the Nii Okpe family, who had been adjudged by the August 6, 1985, judgement of Justice Ampiah J.A. as the legitimate kingmakers of Ngleshie Alata, Jamestown, by Nii Tettey Okpe II as Acting Dzaasetse.

The family also warned companies operating on the lands in the area not to engage with Nii Bruce Quaye or pay any money to him since they would be doing so at their own risk.

‘’We are also aware that some people are making frantic efforts to take compensation from the government in respect of properties compulsorily acquired from Ngleshie Alata Stool, and we assure all and sundry that every effort will be made to resist such ill intended attempts.’’

The family alleged that there were unseen political hands interfering with the institution of chieftaincy while adding there were other institutions, including the Ghana Police Service, which it alleged is giving support and protection to the other faction.

The family declared that a gazette can never be used as a tool or subterfuge to court state support to subvert the will, the traditions, customs, practice, and usage of the people of Ngleshie Alata Jamestown.

‘’A person must be customary chief before being registered or gazetted to be a statutory chief and not vice versa.’’

The family is therefore sending a warning out there that it cannot be intimidated and that they will stand and resist the oppressor’s rule.

It added that the family still has faith in the judiciary, calling on it as the last resort and associated with the dictum of Lord Hewart: ‘’Justice must not only be done but seen to be done.’’

‘’We call on President President John Dramani Mahama, the newly appointed Minister of Chieftancy and Religious Affairs, to intervene in the current situation at Ngleshie Alata James Town to ensure that justice is done and a peaceful and lasting solution is achieved.’’

They stressed that although Mr. Bruce Quaye had been gazetted, he has not undergone any customary rites, and he is now going around asking to be taken through the customary rites.

‘We are appealing to all Ngleshie indigenous people to bury their differences and resist any attempt to impose Mr. Bruce-Quaye as their chief. We will not be intimidated; we will not allow anyone to destroy our tradition and impose an imposter on us as our chief.

Let’s unite and ensure that the individual who is not a royal is parading himself as a chief. He has been gazetted; however, he has not been issued with the certified true copy of an extract from the National Registrar of Chiefs due to the court processes served on the Chief Registrar.’’

“We want to ask Prince Quaye whether he has undergone any customary rites. Has he sworn any oath of allegiance? We want him to be asked whether he has performed any customary rites since the death of the Ngleshie chief.

Was he the one who received the oath of allegiance that was taken from the deceased chief? Nii Oblempong Kojo III was the one who received the oath, and he was the one who went through the customary rites as the Ngleshie Alata Mantse,” the family set the records straight.