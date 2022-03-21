Alarm Blows at Lands Commission Over Transfer, Registration Of Abokobi Lands to Unauthorized Persons

The Lands Title Division of the Lands Commission has ordered not to register any interest in the 153 acres of land in Abokobi which is currently registered as part of 510.102 acres of land in the names of the Nii Akpor Family, Numo Nmashie Family and Tetteh Olewolon Family.

The request on the Commission to cease the transfer of the registration of the said parcel of land to these families was made on behalf of Mr. Enock Addoquaye Pappoe by his lawyers.

In a letter written issued from the Gratia Law Consult-Nissa Chambers to the Executive Director of the Lands Commission, and copied to the Director of Survey and Mapping, it was stated that Mr. Enock Addoquaye Pappoe instutited an action at the High Court against Mr. Daniel Adjetey (Head of the Numo Nmashie Family of Teshie), Nii Adjei Windfred Ablorh (Head of Family of Akpoeman) and Benjamin Tetteh (Head of Tetteh Olewolon Family of Abladjei), in Suit No. C1/142/21.

In that judgement, which was dated June 22, 2021, Mr. Enock Addoquaye Pappoe was adjudged to be the owner of 30% which is approximately 153 acres of the land at Abokobi.

The said judgement according to the letter, was against the 2nd and 3rd Defendants, (Akpoeman Family and Olewolon Family) whilst the matter against the 1st Defendant (Numo Nmashie Family) still pends in court.

According to the lawyers, the High Court also gave an Order of Interlocutory Injunction against all three Defendants, their privies, agents, workmen, personal representatives and agents from dealing with any portion of the 153 acres pending the final determination of the matter before the High Court.

In view of that the Lands Commission has been notified of the said judgement and the order for interlocutory injunction, and asked not to register any protion of the said land to any other person until the final determination of the case in court.