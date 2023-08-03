Alassane Diack Expresses Satisfaction With Work Done At Amasaman

The Executive Director of OlympiAfrica, Mr. Alassane Diack who is in Ghana to inspect work at the Center for Juvenile Sports Excellence site at Amasaman has expressed satisfaction with work done so far.

Alassane Diack who arrived in Accra on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, and went to the straight to project site with members of the sub committee of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) in charge of the project said “It’s okay, I love what i see and what they have done so far, but you did to work very fast after the rains”.

On Wednesday, August 2, 2023, he met some members of the Committee at the GOC Secretariat and commended them for the work done so far.

The Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has been able to secure US$100,000 from OlympiAfrica for the project which includes Tennis and Basketball Courts, Running Tracks, football field and multi purpose sports hall for the development of children between the ages of 5 years to 16 years.

When completed, the facility would be used for inter schools sports competitions and training of talented kids and youth in sports in the Ga West Municipal area.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee said the project is very dear to his heart because it is for kids who are the future stars and leaders.

He expressed that the project which started during the era of former President B.T. Baba has taken long because the land had to be secured legally and everything has to be transparent and accounted.

He commended the Baba administration for getting the site walled to avoid encroachment, and other officials including the Vice President of Ghana, HE Bawumia and Hon. Jerry Ahmed Shaib for their efforts to get documents on the land.

Mr. Isaac Aboagye Duah, Deputy Treasurer and President of the Ghana Tennis Federation who is chairman of the sub committee working on the 16.5 acres Amasaman project said everything is on course, except that the rains have been disrupting the work.

He disclosed that activities have been going on on the site, such as sports events for elementary schools.

He called on corporate Institutions to support the project by contributing financially to have it complete as scheduled.

Present at the meeting were; Abdul Hayye Yartey President – Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association, Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah Asare – President of the Ghana Cricket Association – President of the Ghana Cricket Association, Rev. Emmanuel Nikoi President of the Ghana Netball Association and Francis Kojo K. Arthur, CEO of Ghana Triathlon Federation.

In attendance were the Accountant of the GOC and some members of the GOC Communications Team.