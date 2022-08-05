Alavanyo Youth calls for restraint in Nkonya murder incident

The Alavanyo Youth has called for restraint by their compatriots of Nkonya following the murder of a farmer on Monday.

The incident, which claimed the life of Daniel Brempong, a farmer, could reignite the hostilities between them.

Mr Samuel Hosunu-Akortia, President, Alavanyo Youth Association in a press release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said although no one had accused Alavanyo of the murder, gunshots were fired into Alavanyo Deme, Agorme Township and the Basic School from the side of Nkonya “in the name of reprisal attacks” on Wednesday.

The release said the Youth had never looked forward to any breach of the peace being enjoyed in the recent past, which was reviving farming and other economic activities in both areas.

“We have been doing everything in our capacity as youth and future leaders to speak to our colleagues to embrace everlasting peace.”

The release said the Youth was putting in place plans to meet the leadership of Alavanyo and Nkonya Youth for Peace to recommence community visitations used to embark on before the spike of the unfortunate incident.

It said the Youth was not ready for any activities that would bring retrogression and make them move in the reversed gear to jeopardise the peace enjoyed

“Enough is enough, no more guns over Alavanyo and Nkonya. We, therefore are calling on the Youth, Chiefs and People of Nkonya to exercise restraint and speak to their youth.”

The release said it was important that the murder incident was seen purely as a crime and not a call to rekindle any inter-ethnic conflict.

“We have moved far away from that and are no longer interested in it this modern day.”

The release said further attacks and gunshots into Alavanyo would not inure to the benefit of anyone.

It said the two communities must consider the future of their children, themselves and the pending examinations of JHS and SHS final year students and “give peace a chance.”

The release said the Youth were assuring the security and their brothers in Nkonya of readiness and availability to be part of any investigations to unravel the perpetrators of this crime for peace to prevail.

The release was copied to Paramountcies of the two communities, Police Commanders of the Volta and Oti Regions, Members of Parliament for the two Constituencies and the Municipal and District Security Councils.

Past governments have tried to reconcile the age-old disagreement of land boundary but failed.

A peace treaty was signed between the two parties but suffered a breach with occasional shooting skirmishes.

The latest strategy by the Government to seize the disputed land and use it as a national asset, seemed to have solved the problem at the moment until Monday’s killing.