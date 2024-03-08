Alaye Geng and Kilimore Prepare to Unleash ‘MAD VIBES’ EP Featuring Hip-Hop Heavyweights

Emerging Ghanaian Duo, Alaye Geng, and Rising Sensation Kilimore are set to release their collaborative project dubbed “MAD VIBES,” featuring some heavyweights in the Ghanaian Hip-Hop scene.

The seven-track tape ready to be released on April 5, features notable names like Ypee, Kweku Flick and Osjeez. Spanning different genres, the tape is a holistic project that sheds light on several leitmotifs.

The tape opens with a Masta Khen Afrobeats produced track titled “Angelina,” and follows with “Mama” – a drill jam produced by the talented Khendibeatz. It promises to be all flames on the Flames engineered back-to-back tracks “Come Online” and “Mad Vibez,” featuring the celebrated Kumasi-based trapstar Ypee. Tracks five and six, both produced by Sickbeatz sees the “Money” hitmaker Kweku Flick with his adenoidal vocals on “Online,” with Alaye Geng and Kilimore doing it all alone again on the penultimate song titled “Abena.”

Osjeez closes the tape as the last featured act on “Confirm,” and production credit goes out to Flames again.

“MAD VIBES” promises to be a celebration of creativity, passion, and pure musical talent. With Alaye Gang’s signature style and Kilimore’s undeniable charisma, this collaboration tape is finally ready to alter a shift in the current soundscape.

A merchandise launch and an exclusive listening session for the tape will take place on a yet to be announced date. The “MAD VIBES” tape is set to send shockwaves across the Ghanaian music landscape. Bill Gucci and 2BK Savage collectively known as Alaye Geng, and Kilimore are ever ready to match the expectations after the tape drops with consistent releases.

Pre-save here https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/alayegengandkilimore/mad-vibes-ep